Lewis Toyota donates $20,000 towards professional attire for students at TCALC

30 Topeka students are ready to dress for success, thanks to a generous donation.
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Lewis Toyota donated $20,000 for 7th and 8th grade students at the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning & Careers (TCALC) to have professional attire.

The students went to JC Penny to get fitted and have their uniforms individualized, all without having to pay a dime.

“I feel better, a lot better. It really boost my confidence and makes me feel kind of big and, I guess, kind of important,” Landon Synder, 8th grader, said.

Plus, each student learned how to present or conduct a professional interview while looking sharp.

“It kind of just shows a form of unity and we all get to be like one with each other, you know... I feel fancy, I am not even gonna lie,” Jasic Helvey, 8th grader, said.

TCALC students have several professional dress days at school for presentations or community visitors.

