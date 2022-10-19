Lawrence teen arrested after gun pulled during altercation

FILE
FILE(KTTC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence teen could face criminal charges after they pulled out a gun during a verbal argument.

The Lawrence Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, officials were called to the 500 block of Colorado St. with reports of a disturbance.

When officers arrived, a neighbor reported that two teenagers had been walking home with their mother when they got into an argument with another teen. The third teen then allegedly pointed a gun at them. The neighbor said she saw this all happen from her balcony.

The mother also reported to officers that her children recognized the third teen from the bus stop and insults had been thrown. As the argument escalated, all reporting parties indicated that the third teen pulled a gun from their backpack, however, they quickly put it away and ran off.

LPD said officers were able to arrest the third teen at a nearby apartment. Investigators interviewed witnesses and were granted a search warrant for the apartment the teen had entered.

LPD also noted that it has submitted an affidavit to Douglas Co. District Attorney Suzanne Valdez for charging consideration.

