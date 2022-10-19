Lawrence man pleads guilty to domestic battery, aggravated assault

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced that Gary D. Boyington Jr., 52, of Lawrence, agreed to plead guilty to felony charges of aggravated domestic battery and aggravated assault after the State rested its case Tuesday.

The charges stemmed from a March 10, 2022 domestic incident involving weapons in the 1700 block of W 24th Street.

“Though October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we must not forget that intimate partner violence happens year round in our community,” District Attorney Valdez said. “We must continue to empower victims and survivors to come forward and share their stories as we work to curb this cycle of violence.”

Sentencing was set by Judge Amy Hanley for 11 a.m. on December 15, 2022.

Boyington faces between 11 to 34 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections on each count.

