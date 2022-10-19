Lance Leipold selected to Coach of the Year Watch List

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA...
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Houston, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Houston.(Eric Christian Smith | AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After a quick turnaround of Kansas football, Lance Leipold was named to the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Watch List.

The Bryant Coach of the Year Award is awarded annually to a college football coach for contributions that make the sport better for athletes and fans alike by demonstrating grit, integrity, and a winning approach to coaching and life – both on and off the field.

Leipold, now in his second year at Kansas, has guided the Jayhawks to their best start of the season since 2009, while Kansas was previously ranked in the Associated Press Top-25 poll and USA Today Coaches Poll for the first time since 2009.

