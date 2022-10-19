Kansas WWII veterans head to D.C. on Wamego Honor Flight

In order from left to right, John Schlender, Sarah Jones, Avrie Wilson, Dr. C. Clyde Jones.
In order from left to right, John Schlender, Sarah Jones, Avrie Wilson, Dr. C. Clyde Jones.(Wamego Honor Flight)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Two veterans of World War II who are nearly 100 years old are in Washington, D.C., to tour the national monuments with the Wamego High School Honor Flight.

Wamego High School says that the Wamego Honor Flight, which took off from the Kansas City airport on Wednesday morning, Oct. 19, included two World War II veterans. It also sent a warm thank you to Southwest Airlines and VMD Corp for the warm welcome at MCI.

According to the High School, John Schlender, 95, was a U.S. Army Corporal who occupied Germany after the war. He is accompanied by his student guardian Sarah Jones.

The High School indicated that Dr. C. Clyde Jones, 99, will turn 100 in December and was a U.S. Navy Lieutenant JG as a gunnery officer in the pacific theater. He is accompanied by his student guardian Avrie Wilson.

The flight is headed to Washington, D.C., to tour the national monuments and will return on Thursday evening, Oct. 20.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is life-flighted after a crash on K-10 on Oct. 18, 2022.
Driver life-flighted to hospital after head-on collision on K-10
Topeka Fire crews battled a house fire at SW 7th & Polk Thursday night, Oct. 17, 2022.
Police arrest suspect for fire that collapsed house on SW Polk, spread to three others
Larry Joe Holt
Topeka man booked into jail following road rage incident
From left to right, Karwin johnson, Matthew Smith, Amanda Sibert, and Casey Thomas
Search warrant leads to the arrest of four in Topeka
FILE - University of Kansas campus
KU apologizes after Native ancestors found in museum collection

Latest News

FILE
Lawrence teen arrested after gun pulled during altercation
A truck driver from Wyoming was killed Tuesday night in a crash in Pawnee County in southwest...
Truck driver killed in Tuesday night crash in southwest Kansas
Warming trend through the weekend
Frigid morning, nicer afternoon
Topeka High vs. Washburn Rural soccer
Topeka High vs. Washburn Rural soccer