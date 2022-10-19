Kansas WWII veterans head to D.C. on Wamego Honor Flight

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Two veterans of World War II who are nearly 100 years old are in Washington, D.C., to tour the national monuments with the Wamego High School Honor Flight.

Wamego High School says that the Wamego Honor Flight, which took off from the Kansas City airport on Wednesday morning, Oct. 19, included two World War II veterans. It also sent a warm thank you to Southwest Airlines and VMD Corp for the warm welcome at MCI.

According to the High School, John Schlender, 95, was a U.S. Army Corporal who occupied Germany after the war. He is accompanied by his student guardian Sarah Jones.

The High School indicated that Dr. C. Clyde Jones, 99, will turn 100 in December and was a U.S. Navy Lieutenant JG as a gunnery officer in the pacific theater. He is accompanied by his student guardian Avrie Wilson.

The flight is headed to Washington, D.C., to tour the national monuments and will return on Thursday evening, Oct. 20.

