Kansas to expand services for those with disabilities with $5 million grant

Kansas Statehouse
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $5 million has been given to the State of Kansas to expand services for disabled Kansans who wish to live independently.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services has been awarded $4.97 million to give those with disabilities more flexibility in where they live and receive services.

Gov. Kelly noted that Medicaid’s Money Follows the Person program provided the funds to increase the home and community-based services available to Kansans who want to transition from an institution to independent living.

“Kansans with disabilities are vital members of our communities, and they deserve the support they need to live with safety and dignity wherever they choose,” Kelly said. “This funding will help ensure every Kansan has the tools he or she needs to be independent.”

Kelly indicated that Kansas is one of five states and territories to receive funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“KDADS is committed to ensuring that individuals with disabilities have the resources and information they need to make the most informed choices for their care within the comfort of their own community or home,” KDADS Secretary Laura Howard said. “This funding is important to our efforts to expand access and provide more choice to Kansans ready to transition from institutional care to living independently.”

The Governor noted that MFP is a 5-year cooperative agreement between CMS and the State of Kansas to begin a 16-month planning and implementation period. She said KDADS will work with stakeholders to develop the program.

