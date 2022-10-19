Kansas Congressman Jake LaTurner speaks at roundtable discussion

Congressman Jake LaTurner
Congressman Jake LaTurner(WIBW)
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Congressman Jake LaTurner’s main priority is keeping Kansans healthy and safe.

LaTurner made that point during a roundtable discussion Wednesday hosted by the Kansas Hospital Association.

The Republican is seeking his second term in office. He says Kansas Hospitals are working on a thin margin due to ongoing staffing shortages and reimbursement issues.

“What we have to do in Washington DC from a policy perspective, is make certain that hospitals stay open and that Kansans have access to quality care that is affordable. That’s what Kansans talk to me about every day and that’s what we’re going to continue to work for,” LaTurner said.

His opponent in the General Election joined Eye on NE Kansas to discuss his reasons for running on Wednesday. To watch the interview, click here.

