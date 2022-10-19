K-State’s Chris Klieman makes 2022 Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List

FILE - Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman answers a question during NCAA college...
FILE - Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman answers a question during NCAA college football Big 12 media days Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University’s Chris Klieman has been named to the 2022 Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List as the Wildcats head into their game against Texas with a 5-2 record.

Kansas State University says after he guided Wildcat Football to a 5-1 record - including a 3-0 ledger in Big 12 play - at the halfway mark of the 2022 season, head coach Chris Klieman has been named one of 20 coaches and two from the Big 12 to the midseason watch list for the Bobby Dodd Trophy. The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation made the announcement on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

K-State noted that this is the first time in Kileman’s career that he has been on the watch list for the most coveted national coaching award in college football. The award celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron as well as stresses the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity - the three pillars of Dodd’s coaching philosophy.

“All of the men on the midseason watch list represent The Dodd Trophy’s three pillars of coaching: scholarship, leadership and integrity,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “While their teams’ performances on the field have been impressive, these coaches have also shown a commitment to their student-athletes by ensuring they are prepared for life after football as well.”

After non-conference wins against South Dakota and Missouri, K-State said Klieman guided the team to a 3-0 start in Big 12 play for the second time in four seasons. Additionally, this is the seventh time overall that the Wildcats have been perfect in their first three games since the Big 12 was founded in 1996.

Other coaches on the watch list include:

CoachSchoolCurrent AP RankingCurrent RecordAPR Score
Dino BabersSyracuse (ACC)No. 146-0929
Bret BielemaIllinois (Big 10)No. 186-1975
Mack BrownNorth Carolina (ACC)No. 226-11000
Dave ClawsonWake Forest (ACC) No. 135-1988
Ryan DayOhio State (Big 10)No. 26-01000
Dave DoerenNorth Carolina State (ACC)No. 235-2988
Luke FickellCincinnati (ACC)No. 215-11000
James FranklinPenn State (Big 10)No. 165-1937
Mike GundyOklahoma State (Big 12)No. 115-1979
Jim HarbaughMichigan (Big 10)No. 47-0982
Josh HeupelTennessee (SEC)No. 36-0944
Chip KellyUCLA (Pac-12)No. 96-0964
Lane KiffinOle Miss (SEC)No. 77-01000
Chris KliemanKansas State (Big 12)No. 175-1986
Nick SabanAlabama (SEC)No. 66-1991
Steve SarkisianTexas (Big 12)No. 205-2969
Kirby SmartGeorgia (SEC)No. 17-0972
Mark StoopsKentucky (SEC)No. 195-2981
Dabo SwinneyClemson (ACC)No. 57-0994
Kyle WhittinghamUtah (Pac-12)No. 155-2988

K-State indicated that the Wildcats will kick off against the Horned Frogs at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, inside Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is life-flighted after a crash on K-10 on Oct. 18, 2022.
Driver life-flighted to hospital after head-on collision on K-10
From left to right, Karwin johnson, Matthew Smith, Amanda Sibert, and Casey Thomas
Search warrant leads to the arrest of four in Topeka
Larry Joe Holt
Topeka man booked into jail following road rage incident
Topeka Fire crews battled a house fire at SW 7th & Polk Thursday night, Oct. 17, 2022.
Police arrest suspect for fire that collapsed house on SW Polk, spread to three others
FILE - University of Kansas campus
KU apologizes after Native ancestors found in museum collection

Latest News

2022 Girls Golf State Championships
No. 12 Washburn volleyball celebrating after winning set two against Emporia State
No. 12 Washburn sweeps Emporia State
Griffin Heinen high fiving Easton Bradstreet after scoring a goal
Washburn Rural boys soccer wins Centennial League title for 28th straight season
Big 12 to go without divisions as 14-team league in 2023-24