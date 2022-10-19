K-State’s Chris Klieman makes 2022 Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University’s Chris Klieman has been named to the 2022 Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List as the Wildcats head into their game against Texas with a 5-2 record.

Kansas State University says after he guided Wildcat Football to a 5-1 record - including a 3-0 ledger in Big 12 play - at the halfway mark of the 2022 season, head coach Chris Klieman has been named one of 20 coaches and two from the Big 12 to the midseason watch list for the Bobby Dodd Trophy. The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation made the announcement on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

K-State noted that this is the first time in Kileman’s career that he has been on the watch list for the most coveted national coaching award in college football. The award celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron as well as stresses the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity - the three pillars of Dodd’s coaching philosophy.

“All of the men on the midseason watch list represent The Dodd Trophy’s three pillars of coaching: scholarship, leadership and integrity,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “While their teams’ performances on the field have been impressive, these coaches have also shown a commitment to their student-athletes by ensuring they are prepared for life after football as well.”

After non-conference wins against South Dakota and Missouri, K-State said Klieman guided the team to a 3-0 start in Big 12 play for the second time in four seasons. Additionally, this is the seventh time overall that the Wildcats have been perfect in their first three games since the Big 12 was founded in 1996.

Other coaches on the watch list include:

Coach School Current AP Ranking Current Record APR Score Dino Babers Syracuse (ACC) No. 14 6-0 929 Bret Bielema Illinois (Big 10) No. 18 6-1 975 Mack Brown North Carolina (ACC) No. 22 6-1 1000 Dave Clawson Wake Forest (ACC) No. 13 5-1 988 Ryan Day Ohio State (Big 10) No. 2 6-0 1000 Dave Doeren North Carolina State (ACC) No. 23 5-2 988 Luke Fickell Cincinnati (ACC) No. 21 5-1 1000 James Franklin Penn State (Big 10) No. 16 5-1 937 Mike Gundy Oklahoma State (Big 12) No. 11 5-1 979 Jim Harbaugh Michigan (Big 10) No. 4 7-0 982 Josh Heupel Tennessee (SEC) No. 3 6-0 944 Chip Kelly UCLA (Pac-12) No. 9 6-0 964 Lane Kiffin Ole Miss (SEC) No. 7 7-0 1000 Chris Klieman Kansas State (Big 12) No. 17 5-1 986 Nick Saban Alabama (SEC) No. 6 6-1 991 Steve Sarkisian Texas (Big 12) No. 20 5-2 969 Kirby Smart Georgia (SEC) No. 1 7-0 972 Mark Stoops Kentucky (SEC) No. 19 5-2 981 Dabo Swinney Clemson (ACC) No. 5 7-0 994 Kyle Whittingham Utah (Pac-12) No. 15 5-2 988

K-State indicated that the Wildcats will kick off against the Horned Frogs at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, inside Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.