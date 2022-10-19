Horton gears up for fall flea market

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Horton Flea Market is back for its three-day run, and organizers say it’s better than ever!

Don Gorshong visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about the event and how it’s part of the “Reinvent Horton” efforts.

The Horton Flea Market takes place Nov. 4-6 at Horton Mission Lake. It costs $50 for vendors to set up for all three days.

Activities include a church service Sunday morning.

