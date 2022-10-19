Evergy warns Kansans to take precautions when planting trees

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As gardeners prepare to plant trees this fall, Evergy has warned them to be aware of a few safety precautions when it comes to electric lines.

Evergy says there are many environmental and beautiful benefits to planting young trees in the fall, however, it wants to remind Kansans that they should be aware of electrical hazards when doing so.

The electric utility noted that trees that grow too close to power lines can create shock and fire hazards - as well as power outages. Residents should always look for overhead lines before climbing or trimming any tree. It said the added with or shifting among branches could easily bring limbs closer or into contact with electrical lines.

Evergy has asked residents to take the time to research tree selections and consult local arborists or nurseries. It said these experts can provide aid in designing a beautiful shade-filled yard with trees appropriate for each area of the landscape. With their help, trees can also provide economical cooling in the summer and a wind break during harsh winter winds.

The company said that residents should consider the following when they choose a tree to plant:

Height - will it come within 10 feet of a power line when it is fully grown?

Canopy spread - How wide will the tree grow?

Growth rate - A slow-growing species is usually stronger and lives longer than fast-growing species.

Form or shape - A columnar tree grows in less space. However, round or v-shaped trees provide more shade.

