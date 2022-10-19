Episcopal Diocese to open 4 new gardens in the Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Episcopal Diocese of Kansas will create a new space to enjoy the prairie grasslands, grow organic food, promote racial equity and meditate as it opens four new gardens.

The Episcopal Diocese of Kansas says it will host a ribbon-cutting event for the opening of the Bethany House and Garden at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at 835 SW Polk Ave.

The Diocese indicated that the gardens will provide much-needed green space in Historic Old Town - one of the most underserved neighborhoods in the Capital City. It said the ecological and economic impacts of the garden will be monumental for the neighborhood.

According to the Diocese, there will be four unique garden spaces:

The Prairie and Pollinator Garden will serve as an outdoor classroom to teach about prairie grasslands, wildlife and insects and how they benefit the environment.

The Culinary Food Garden will provide a space to grow vegetables and herbs organically to benefit the community and teach students permacultural methods to raise wholesome food.

St. Simon’s Chapel will commemorate St. Simon’s Episcopal Church which closed in 1964 and express a commitment to racial and economic equity and empowerment in Topeka and the Episcopal Church.

The Spiritual Life Garden will invite visitors to meditate, pray and rest.

The Diocese noted that tours of the gardens will begin at 3:30 p.m.

