Election 2022: Todd Staerkel, (R) KS House Dist. 55 candidate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All the Kansas House seats are on the ballot this November.

Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates in some of the contested races to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters.

The election will mean some new faces for the Shawnee County legislative delegation. That includes District 55, where long-time Rep. Annie Kuether (keether) has retired. The district covers Topeka from SW 21st St. to the Kansas river, and between Gage and a line generally from Washburn Ave. to Topeka Blvd.

Todd Staerkel is the Republican in the race. He visited the show Oct. 18 to share a bit about himself and his priorities.

Democratic candidate Tobias Schlingensiepen will be on the show Oct. 24.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.