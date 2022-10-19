Election 2022: Todd Staerkel, (R) KS House Dist. 55 candidate

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All the Kansas House seats are on the ballot this November.

Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates in some of the contested races to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters.

The election will mean some new faces for the Shawnee County legislative delegation. That includes District 55, where long-time Rep. Annie Kuether (keether) has retired. The district covers Topeka from SW 21st St. to the Kansas river, and between Gage and a line generally from Washburn Ave. to Topeka Blvd.

Todd Staerkel is the Republican in the race. He visited the show Oct. 18 to share a bit about himself and his priorities.

Democratic candidate Tobias Schlingensiepen will be on the show Oct. 24.

