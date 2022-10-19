Election 2022: Patrick Schmidt, U.S. House Dist. 2 candidate

Election 2022: Patrick Schmidt, (D) U.S. House Dist. 2 candidate
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Representatives serve two-year terms in Congress, which means you’ll decide who fills those seats on the November ballot.

Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting candidates to the show so you can get to know them.

Democrat Patrick Schmidt is challenging incumbent Republican Jake LaTurner in the state’s 2nd District. Schmidt visited the show Oct. 19 to share his background, reasons for running, and top priorities if elected.

LaTurner visits the show Oct. 25.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is life-flighted after a crash on K-10 on Oct. 18, 2022.
Driver life-flighted to hospital after head-on collision on K-10
From left to right, Karwin johnson, Matthew Smith, Amanda Sibert, and Casey Thomas
Search warrant leads to the arrest of four in Topeka
Larry Joe Holt
Topeka man booked into jail following road rage incident
Topeka Fire crews battled a house fire at SW 7th & Polk Thursday night, Oct. 17, 2022.
Police arrest suspect for fire that collapsed house on SW Polk, spread to three others
FILE - University of Kansas campus
KU apologizes after Native ancestors found in museum collection

Latest News

TCALC
Lewis Toyota donates $20,000 towards professional attire for students at TCALC
The Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library is hosting a virtual interview with author J.A....
Author talk, silent movies highlight week of events at TSCPL
Carl Carlson
Carl Carlson breaks down the social security COLA
TCALC
Lewis Toyota donates $20,000 to TCALC