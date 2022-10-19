Election 2022: Patrick Schmidt, U.S. House Dist. 2 candidate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Representatives serve two-year terms in Congress, which means you’ll decide who fills those seats on the November ballot.

Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting candidates to the show so you can get to know them.

Democrat Patrick Schmidt is challenging incumbent Republican Jake LaTurner in the state’s 2nd District. Schmidt visited the show Oct. 19 to share his background, reasons for running, and top priorities if elected.

LaTurner visits the show Oct. 25.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.