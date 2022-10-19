Election 2022: Jeanna Repass, (D) Secretary of State Candidate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All of the statewide offices are on the ballot for this November’s general election.

Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters.

Jeanna Repass, (D), is challenging Republican Scott Schwab in the Secretary of State’s race. Watch to hear her thoughts on the role of the office and areas she’d like to improve.

Schwab visited the show Monday, Oct. 10.

