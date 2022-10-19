Dickinson Co. welcomes Salina detective as new undersheriff

FILE
FILE(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office has welcomed a detective from Salina as its new undersheriff.

The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Oct. 10, Jeffrey Vaughan started his duties with the agency as its new undersheriff. Vaughan previously worked at the Salina Police Department and has nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience under his belt.

“I am honored to have Jeff as our undersheriff and look forward to continuing to expand our agency’s capabilities,” said Sheriff Jerry Davis.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that Vaughan earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from Fort Hays State University before he started his career with the Scott City Police Department in March 2004. He then became a K9 handler and worked on a multi-jurisdictional drug task force while with SCPD.

Then, the Sheriff’s Office said Vaughan joined SPD in February 2007. Here he served as a K9 handler, and field training officer and was a member of the Special Weapons & Tactics team. He then served as a detective with the department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau which he left to become undersheriff.

As a detective, the agency indicated that Vaughan participated in various types of felony-level investigations.

