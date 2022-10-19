Council Grove Police warn of Microsoft scam that locks computers

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Council Grove Police have warned residents of a familiar scam circulating the area that locks computers and attempts to force them to call “Microsoft.”

The Council Grove Police Department says that on Wednesday, Oct. 19, it was made aware of a common scam circulating Morris Count and wants to warn residents.

CGPD indicated that the scam starts when a laptop or computer is locked up. A window will then appear with a number to call which claims to be Microsoft. However, it said residents should not call this number as it is not Microsoft. Instead, it is a scammer waiting to take residents’ hard-earned money.

The Department noted that the scam has happened several times over the past week and after the number is called, residents get transferred to a “Fraud Department” which claims to help protect assets. Personal information will be asked for and instructions will be given to not tell anyone about the incident.

If residents do wire the scammer money, CGPD said they will most likely never get it back. It said if this happens to residents, they should attempt to get a reputable anti-virus to get the malicious software off their computer.

If residents question anything, they should not hesitate to call their bank or the police department.

