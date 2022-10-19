Carl Carlson breaks down the social security COLA

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Social Security Administration uses the average of the three months of the third quarter of each year to set the COLA - cost of living adjustment - for the next year. They recently announced it would be 8.7 percent for 2023.

Carl Carlson of Carlson Financial spoke with Eye on NE Kansas about how much more recipients can expect in their checks, and how it weighs against Medicare premiums and other expenses.

