Carbon monoxide at Kansas City school sends 8 to hospital

FILE: A school bus is pictured in this photo from March 20, 2018. Students and staff were moved...
FILE: A school bus is pictured in this photo from March 20, 2018. Students and staff were moved to another school after eight people were taken to the hospital due to high carbon monoxide levels at a Kansas City school.(MaxPixel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City fire officials say six students and two adults were taken to a hospital for evaluations after a carbon monoxide leak at an elementary school.

Emergency responders were called to Longfellow Elementary School Wednesday morning after several children reported being ill.

Assistant Fire Chief Jimmy Walker said firefighters found “extremely high” levels of carbon monoxide inside the school. Walker said no one suffered life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the leak is under investigation.

Other students and staff were taken to another school for the day.

A school district spokeswoman said the district had its heating systems checked last week and no problems were detected.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is life-flighted after a crash on K-10 on Oct. 18, 2022.
Driver life-flighted to hospital after head-on collision on K-10
From left to right, Karwin johnson, Matthew Smith, Amanda Sibert, and Casey Thomas
Search warrant leads to the arrest of four in Topeka
Larry Joe Holt
Topeka man booked into jail following road rage incident
Topeka Fire crews battled a house fire at SW 7th & Polk Thursday night, Oct. 17, 2022.
Police arrest suspect for fire that collapsed house on SW Polk, spread to three others
FILE - University of Kansas campus
KU apologizes after Native ancestors found in museum collection

Latest News

FILE - Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman answers a question during NCAA college...
K-State’s Chris Klieman makes 2022 Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List
Tommy's Express Car Wash, which has locations around the country, is bringing back its Tunnel...
Tunnel of Terror: Haunted car wash coming to various cities just in time for Halloween
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank,...
Pence warns of ‘unprincipled populism,’ ‘Putin apologists’
Horton Flea Market
Horton gears up for fall flea market
Todd Staerkel
Election 2022: Todd Staerkel, (R) KS House Dist. 55 candidate