Bus pad construction to close more lanes of Topeka streets

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The construction of more bus pads in the City of Topeka will close more street lanes.

The City of Topeka says that on Wednesday, Oct. 19, even more lanes will close for the construction of bus pads in the Capital City. These pads are to be constructed by Conroy Contractors.

The City noted that the following lanes will close:

The north lane of SE 6th St. at the northeast corner of SE 6th and Rice Rd.

The south lane of NE Seward at the corner of NE Twiss and Seward Ave.

The north lane of NE Sardou Ave. between Kellam and Strait Ave.

The City indicated that the work is expected to take between one and two weeks depending on the weather.

