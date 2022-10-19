Blood emergency declared for Greater KC area for fourth time in 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Community Blood Center has announced the fourth blood emergency in a single year for the Greater Kansas City area.

The Community Blood Center in Kansas City says that on Wednesday, Oct. 19, it announced yet another blood emergency. This is the second blood emergency in 75 days and the fourth in 2022 as the region’s supply once again reaches a 1-2 day reserve.

“It isn’t that folks are not donating blood,” explains Patsy Shipley, Vice President of Community Blood Center, “but that there is a small group of loyal blood donors who are representing the entire community and shouldering the burden for all.”

Despite new and innovative strategies to encourage more blood drives, inspire new and youth donors and regain lapsed blood donors, CBC noted that the gap between what hospital patients need and the available blood supply is growing.

However, CBC also warned that the issue is not just a local problem. For more than 2-and-a-half years, it said blood centers across the nation have struggled. There was always a surplus of blood in the U.S., so if one region was short, not-for-profit blood centers could help each other out. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no surplus blood anymore.

Perhaps, the Center indicated that the most significant contribution is the lack of first-time donors. As older generation age out of the donor pool and become ineligible to donate, it said they are not being replaced by donors from younger generations, creating a significant challenge in the ability to meet hospital need.

In 2019, CBC said it saw more than 20,000 first-time donors. In 2022, it said it expects to end the year with about 11,000 first-time donors which will further bend a blood supply already stretched thin.

According to the Center, blood emergencies in the last decade have typically happened around twice a year - around the 4th of July and December holidays. However, it said it has not had the ideal blood supply of 5-7 days in more than 2.5 years. It said repeated emergency messaging has also not helped as the community has become desensitized to the urgent need.

CBC has asked Kansans, especially youth and first-time or former blood donors who have not given in the last few years, to step up and take some of the burden off those who have given blood. Even if a resident cannot donate, it said they can help spread the word.

CBC also noted that it hosts blood drives every day, in addition to its 7 area donor centers, in order to reach those who are eligible and meet local hospital needs. It said it has taken extra steps to prevent the person-to-person spread of COVID-19.

As always, CBC said donors are not eligible if they are experiencing a cold, sore throat, respiratory infection or flu-like symptoms.

