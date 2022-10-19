Author talk, silent movies highlight week of events at TSCPL

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Whether you prefer books or movies, the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library has something for you next week.

First is a virtual interview with author J.A. Jance. Miranda Ericsson said it will be an interactive experience, with people able to watch and ask questions via zoom from home or on a screen in the library’s auditorium. Register at www.tscpl.org to get the link for the 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 event.

Friday night is the 25th annual Silents at the Cathedral. Bill Shaffer said the 1920 silent thriller “The Golem” will highlight the event, with three other silent shorts also planned. The event starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at Grace Episcopal Cathedral, 701 SW 8th St.

Watch to hear more about both events.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.