AG joins coalition to fight deceitful pharmacy benefit manager practices

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ Attorney General has joined a coalition to fight the deceitful practices of pharmacy benefit managers.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that on Tuesday, Oct. 18, he joined a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general to support laws to regulate the abusive behavior of pharmacy benefit managers that have been challenged by the industry’s national lobbying association.

Schmidt said he joined 34 other AGs to submit an amicus brief that supported Oklahoma’s defense of its PBM laws in the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals. The laws have been challenged by Pharmaceutical Care Management Association and at issue is whether federal law preempts state authority to regulate business practices.

“States have an interest in preserving states’ authority to regulate companies doing business in their states, protecting their residents’ access to healthcare, and curbing abusive business practices,” the attorneys general told the court. “To advance these interests, nearly all states regulate pharmacy benefit managers.”

Schmidt said the case, PCMA v. Mulready, is the second to reach a federal court of appeals since the U.S. Supreme Court made clear in PCMA v. Rutledge in 2020 that PBMs cannot evade state consumer protection regulations under the cloak of preemption. In Rutledge, he said the Court held that preemption is limited to the questions of who receives benefits and what benefits are received.

The AG noted that PBMs are intermediaries in the prescription pharmaceutical industry between prescription-drug plans, pharmacies and drug manufacturers. They profit from fees charged to market participants and by reimbursing pharmacies less than paid for by plans for dispensing medication. He said they have imposed self-serving protections that reduce competition, limit prescription medication access and impose various confidentiality requirements.

For example, Schmidt said PBMs have tried to force customers to use affiliated pharmacies at the expense of the independent over more convenient pharmacies by giving them preferential rates or denying coverage at non-affiliated pharmacies.

In April, Schmidt indicated that the Kansas Legislature approved Senate Bill 28 which would regulate PBMs in the Sunflower State and provide protections for residents.

To read a full copy of the amicus brief, click HERE.

