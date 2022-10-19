$25K gift brings new Girl Scout patch program to the Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A $25,000 gift will bring a new Girl Scout patch program to the Capital City.

The Girl Scouts of NE Kansas and NW Missouri say a $25,000 gift from Healthy Blue as it expands into the Kansas marketplace will bring a new patch program to Topeka.

In 2021, the organization said Healthy Blue funded a patch program in Missouri entitled Healthy You to help girl scouts explore healthy habits and how to feel good about themselves.

Now, in October 2022, the Girl Scouts said it is thrilled to be able to bring the program into the Topeka area with a new event at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center. It said the program is all about wellness, and at the end of the evening, girls will be able to earn their Healthy You patch.

The organization noted that the event will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center, 4400 SW 10th Ave. It said the rotation in the free, open-house-style event will include the following:

Free play in the Discovery Center

Yoga by My Gym Topeka

Trail Mix making from Natural Grocers

Balloon stress balls - Halloween inspired

Healthy Blue will be onsite too

