2022 Girls Golf State Championships
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2022 girls golf season is now in the books and here are the winners.
6A: Olathe Northwest
Washburn Rural finished fourth, Manhattan finished sixth.
5A: Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Emporia (2nd), Seaman (6th). Spartans Avary Eckert (4th), Vikings Lois Deeter (7th).
4A: Wamego (back-to-back state champs) - Addison Douglass (1st), Ashten Pierson (2nd), Kirby McKee (5th)
Hayden finished 3rd.
3A-1A: St. Mary’s Colgan
Silver Lake finished fifth.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.