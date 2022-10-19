2022 Girls Golf State Championships

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2022 girls golf season is now in the books and here are the winners.

6A: Olathe Northwest

Washburn Rural finished fourth, Manhattan finished sixth.

5A: Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Emporia (2nd), Seaman (6th). Spartans Avary Eckert (4th), Vikings Lois Deeter (7th).

4A: Wamego (back-to-back state champs) - Addison Douglass (1st), Ashten Pierson (2nd), Kirby McKee (5th)

Hayden finished 3rd.

3A-1A: St. Mary’s Colgan

Silver Lake finished fifth.

