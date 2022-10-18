Woman struck and killed by train in Emporia identified

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The woman killed by an Amtrak train last week in Emporia has been identified.

Emporia Police say the victim has been identified as Rachel Nicole Raymond, 33, of Emporia. Officials say the accident occurred at the Whildin Street railroad crossing near E. 12th Ave. just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11.

Officials also said the investigation is nearly complete pending the final autopsy report. Emporia Police believe the death was accidental.

