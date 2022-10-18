WATCH: 12 News hosts Kansas Attorney General forum

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas voters had the opportunity to hear from the two candidates running for the office of Kansas Attorney General.

Republican Kris Kobach and Democrat Chris Mann were in the 12 News studio for a Campaign 2022 candidate forum.

The forum which aired Tuesday, gave each candidate opportunities to answer questions and share where they stand on key issues impacting Kansas.

There are many other races we’re covering as well as those two constitutional amendments that will appear on your ballot. You’ll find that information in the Campaign 2022 section on the 12 News app.

You can catch Tuesday’s AG forum and closing arguments in the player above.

