Tuesday forecast: Feeling more like December

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Make sure you have your thick coat today with a cold morning and staying cold this afternoon despite plenty of sun. After another frigid morning tomorrow, temperatures start to warm back up in the afternoon.

Taking Action:

-Be safe as you’re heating your home with our cold temperatures through tomorrow morning. If you’re using a space heater make sure it’s plugged into a wall (not an extension cord) and it’s away from anything flammable like curtains and pets or kids that could knock it down.



We’ll be monitoring the temperatures this morning with the record 24° from 1948 and the record Tuesday night is 20° from 1972 so both records are in jeopardy based on the latest forecast.

Normal High: 68/Normal Low: 44 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 40s. Winds N 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph keeping wind chills in the 30s to low 40s in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Winds light to calm so wind chills aren’t expected to be an issue but even a light wind could push the wind chill in the low to mid teens early Wednesday morning.

Tomorrow: Few clouds in the afternoon otherwise plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds W 5-10 mph.

Temperatures remain above freezing Wednesday night with highs getting back in the 70s and 80s Thursday and Friday. The winds start to pick up on Friday with strong winds by the weekend with gusts up to 40 mph by Sunday.

The strong winds Sunday will be in advance of our next storm system expected to bring a chance of rain to the area Sunday night through Monday night. Uncertainty exists on how much rain we’ll receive and how cool it gets early next week so stay tuned.

A very early outlook of Halloween is looking to be dry with highs in the 60s leading to mid 50s to low 60s by the evening. This is certainly subject to change but will keep updating the forecast here until it gets in the 8 day.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.