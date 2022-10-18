Topeka man booked into jail following road rage incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after a road rage incident led to an accident in the Capital City.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Larry Joe Holt, 48, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into jail just after 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17.

TPD indicated that Holt’s arrest was the result of a road rage incident. The incident culminated in an accident which led to the arrest.

The Department has not released any information about the accident, including if there were any victims or injuries.

Holt was booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail on aggravated battery and criminal damage to property. He remains behind bars with no bond.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.