Topeka fire crews battle second large fire in matter of hours

Topeka Fire crews battled a house fire at SW 7th & Polk Thursday night, Oct. 17, 2022.
Topeka Fire crews battled a house fire at SW 7th & Polk Thursday night, Oct. 17, 2022.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire crews were on the scene of a large fire Monday night in Central Topeka.

A thick plume of smoke from the scene at SW 7th and Polk could be seen all the way from Hwy. 24.

Fire crews responded just before 7 p.m. Topeka Fire Marshal Alan Stahl tells 13 NEWS walls on the house were collapsing, and fire had spread to a second structure.

Stahl said Topeka Fire and Topeka Police were speaking with a person of interest who may be connected to the incident. He said they would release more information later if that was deemed to be the case.

The call came just hours after Topeka Fire crews battled a blaze a few blocks away, at SW 12th and Polk. Fire officials say that home had caught fire several times before, and crews were taking a defensive approach to fighting it.

This is a developing situation. 13 NEWS will provide updates as information becomes available.

