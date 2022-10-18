Topeka drivers prepare for delays on SW 21st St. as 3 lanes set to close

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers should be prepared for delays on SW 21st St. as three lanes are closed to install bus pads.

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 19, the City of Topeka says Joe Schreiner Concrete Construction will close three lanes of SW 21st to install bus pads.

According to the City, both the right eastbound lane and the right westbound lane - both outside lanes - of SW 21st near high Ave. will be closed between Medford and Wayne.

Meanwhile, the City indicated that the right westbound lane of SW 21st near Buchanan will be closed from Lincoln to Clay.

The City noted that work for all three locations is expected to take about a week depending on the weather.

