Search warrant leads to the arrest of four in Topeka
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served by the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit related to an ongoing investigation led to the arrest of four people.
While conducting the search warrant in the 3700 block of SW 10th Ave, TPD said they located methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms, and drug paraphernalia.
As a result, Amanda Sibert, 27, Casey Thomas, 31, Matthew Smith, 34, and Karwin Johnson, 40, all of Topeka, were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges:
Amanda Silbert:
- Distribution of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent of distribution
- Aggravated Endangering a Child
- Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon
- Violate offender registration
- Possession of marijuana
- Unlawful to acquire proceeds from a drug transaction
Casey Thomas:
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Aggravated Endangering a Child
Matthew Smith:
- Aggravated Endangering a Child
Karwin Johnson:
- Aggravated Endangering a Child
