Salina man arrested after gun, motorcycle, etc. stolen from Dickinson Co. home

SOLOMON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina man is behind bars after a gun, motorcycle and more were stolen from a Dickinson County home.

The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that it began an investigation on Sept. 20, into a residential burglary on 2200 Ave. near Solomon. A suspect, later identified as Michael W. Kohman, 42, of Salina, forced his way into the home which caused damage to the window.

Officials indicated that various items were also stolen including a Harley Davidson Road King, John Deere riding lawn mower, a .45 caliber rifle, 32 inch Sony Bravia TV, an LG washer and dryer, a Shark vacuum cleaner, a MinnKota Trolling motor, a CB radio, Champion Generator, 18th Century Mantel clock and a checkbook.

During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said investigators were able to identify Khoman as the suspect. A search warrant was then obtained for his home in the 300 block of N 11th St. in Salina.

On Oct. 11, officials said they executed the search warrant at Kohman’s Salina home with the help of the Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office, who had been conducting a similar burglary investigation that happened in Saline Co.

As the search warrant was executed, officials said they found several items of the stolen property taken from the Dickinson Co. residence as well as property from the Saline Co. residence.

Kohman was arrested and booked into the Saline Co. Jail on burglary as well as drug violations.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, the Sheriff’s Office said it was able to issue a warrant through the Dickinson Co. District Court to charge Khoman with burglary, theft and criminal damage to property for the 2200 Ave. incident.

Kohman remains behind bars in Saline Co.

