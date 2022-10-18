Salina man arrested after gun, motorcycle, etc. stolen from Dickinson Co. home

Michael Kohman
Michael Kohman(Saline Co. Jail)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLOMON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina man is behind bars after a gun, motorcycle and more were stolen from a Dickinson County home.

The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that it began an investigation on Sept. 20, into a residential burglary on 2200 Ave. near Solomon. A suspect, later identified as Michael W. Kohman, 42, of Salina, forced his way into the home which caused damage to the window.

Officials indicated that various items were also stolen including a Harley Davidson Road King, John Deere riding lawn mower, a .45 caliber rifle, 32 inch Sony Bravia TV, an LG washer and dryer, a Shark vacuum cleaner, a MinnKota Trolling motor, a CB radio, Champion Generator, 18th Century Mantel clock and a checkbook.

During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said investigators were able to identify Khoman as the suspect. A search warrant was then obtained for his home in the 300 block of N 11th St. in Salina.

On Oct. 11, officials said they executed the search warrant at Kohman’s Salina home with the help of the Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office, who had been conducting a similar burglary investigation that happened in Saline Co.

As the search warrant was executed, officials said they found several items of the stolen property taken from the Dickinson Co. residence as well as property from the Saline Co. residence.

Kohman was arrested and booked into the Saline Co. Jail on burglary as well as drug violations.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, the Sheriff’s Office said it was able to issue a warrant through the Dickinson Co. District Court to charge Khoman with burglary, theft and criminal damage to property for the 2200 Ave. incident.

Kohman remains behind bars in Saline Co.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed Sunday afternoon when the pickup truck he was riding in and that was being...
Man dies when vehicle driven by 12-year-old boy crashes Sunday in western Kansas
Topeka Fire crews battled a house fire at SW 7th & Polk Thursday night, Oct. 17, 2022.
Police arrest suspect for fire that collapsed house on SW Polk, spread to three others
Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens
Topeka Police arrest second suspect in Meadowlark Apartments murder
Topeka woman arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
Topeka woman faces meth and other drug charges after traffic stop in Jackson Co.
According to Shawnee County Dispatch, the Topeka Fire Department was called to the former White...
Weekend fire at White Lakes Mall found to be intentionally set

Latest News

FILE
Heroes to meet at starting line for Special Olympics 5K for Inclusion
One person is life-flighted after a crash on K-10 on Oct. 18, 2022.
Driver life-flighted to hospital after head-on collision on K-10
FILE - University of Kansas campus
KU apologizes after Native ancestors found in museum collection
FILE
New park to open in Capital City to give homeless a space to eat, relax