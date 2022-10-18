Rebuilt McDonald’s open for business in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s newest McDonald’s location is ready for business.

A ribbon cutting was held Monday night for the new restaurant at 29th and California. It replaces the previous building torn down in the spring after standing 38 years.

With modernized furnishings and a much larger kitchen, the new restaurant opens at 6 a.m. Tuesday. The owners think it will be ready for what the they expect to be quite the crowd.

“It will be able to take care of any of the business that comes through the restaurant,” Marilyn Dobski said. “This restaurant historically was a very busy restaurant, and we anticipate the same thing will be so when it reopens tomorrow.”

Owners Tom and Marilyn Dobski also used the opportunity to highlight a couple of local charities and the work they do in the Topeka community, donating $2,000 each to Topeka SENT, Topeka Rescue Mission, and Ronald McDonald House.

