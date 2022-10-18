Officials hope to end “epidemic” of child fatalities with enforcement effort

Junction City Police Department
Junction City Police Department
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement agencies around the state hope to end an “epidemic” of child fatalities with a new enforcement effort.

The Junction City Police Department says that between Monday, Oct. 24, and Friday, Oct. 28, it will join other law enforcement agencies in the Sunflower State to stop “an epidemic” in Kansas.

In 2019, JCPD noted that there were eight children between the ages of 0 and 13 were killed due to a car crash in Kansas. More than half were not wearing a seatbelt.

“In the health field, they talk about making sure children have received their immunizations to prevent deadly diseases,” said Junction City Police Chief John Lamb. “But what many parents don’t think about is that wearing a seatbelt properly is the best prevention of serious injury or death in a vehicle.”

JCPD indicated that the 2019 Kansas observational seatbelt survey found that children are more likely to be buckled up if the driver is also wearing a seatbelt. If the driver is buckled, about 97% of children are also buckled. However, if the driver is unbuckled, only about 30% of children are buckled.

The Department noted that it wants adults to model good driving behaviors for children.

JCPD said that law enforcement agencies will be extra vigilant during the enforcement project - especially while patrolling around schools.

For more than two decades, the Department said officers have educated and warned drivers and passengers about the importance of seatbelts. It said there should be no surprise when it comes to this enforcement effort.

JCPD noted that officers will issue citations to anyone that does not obey state law.

“Even one child’s death is unacceptable. Please slow down, especially in school zones, eliminate the distractions, and always buckle up,” Chief Lamb concluded.

For more Kansas traffic resources, click HERE.

