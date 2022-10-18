New park to open in Capital City to give homeless a space to eat, relax

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new park will open in the Capital City to give those experiencing homelessness a space to eat and relax in and will be dedicated to two close friends who were TRM staff members that recently passed away.

The Topeka Rescue Mission says that at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, it will open a new outdoor memorial park at 600 N Kansas Ave. to be dedicated in honor of two former staff members - Mike Shinkle and Steve Stutzman. It said the Shinkle/Stutzman Memorial Park will host an outdoor eating area for neighbors experiencing homelessness.

TRM noted that Shinkle was a dedicated staff member, loving father and friend to the community. He served as head of the food service for over 20 years and loved to love on those around him. He passed away in November 2020 following a fight with COVID-19.

The Mission also indicated that Stutzman was a very close friend of Shinkle’s and a dedicated staff member. He served in various roles over his tenure, but most recently served as the Director of Facilities and Maintenance. The work on the park was originally started by Stutzman, however, in July 2021 he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He joined Shinkle in May 2022, passing away after a long hard battle.

TRM said both men loved to help those in need and loved to serve the community.

The Mission noted that the purpose of the Shinkle/Stutzman Memorial Park is to allow unsheltered neighbors a place to sit and eat. It said it partnered with local NOTO artists to make the space more welcoming and cheerful.

According to TRM, the covered spaces in the park were hand-painted by local artist Sarah Meyer. It also said PTR Sponseller designed and created special metal artwork with both men in mind.

TRM said it is excited to see how the outdoor space will expand efforts to help those in need.

