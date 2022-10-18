New park to open in Capital City to give homeless a space to eat, relax

Dedicated to close friends, late staff members
FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new park will open in the Capital City to give those experiencing homelessness a space to eat and relax in and will be dedicated to two close friends who were TRM staff members that recently passed away.

The Topeka Rescue Mission says that at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, it will open a new outdoor memorial park at 600 N Kansas Ave. to be dedicated in honor of two former staff members - Mike Shinkle and Steve Stutzman. It said the Shinkle/Stutzman Memorial Park will host an outdoor eating area for neighbors experiencing homelessness.

TRM noted that Shinkle was a dedicated staff member, loving father and friend to the community. He served as head of the food service for over 20 years and loved to love on those around him. He passed away in November 2020 following a fight with COVID-19.

The Mission also indicated that Stutzman was a very close friend of Shinkle’s and a dedicated staff member. He served in various roles over his tenure, but most recently served as the Director of Facilities and Maintenance. The work on the park was originally started by Stutzman, however, in July 2021 he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He joined Shinkle in May 2022, passing away after a long hard battle.

TRM said both men loved to help those in need and loved to serve the community.

The Mission noted that the purpose of the Shinkle/Stutzman Memorial Park is to allow unsheltered neighbors a place to sit and eat. It said it partnered with local NOTO artists to make the space more welcoming and cheerful.

According to TRM, the covered spaces in the park were hand-painted by local artist Sarah Meyer. It also said PTR Sponseller designed and created special metal artwork with both men in mind.

TRM said it is excited to see how the outdoor space will expand efforts to help those in need.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed Sunday afternoon when the pickup truck he was riding in and that was being...
Man dies when vehicle driven by 12-year-old boy crashes Sunday in western Kansas
Topeka Fire crews battled a house fire at SW 7th & Polk Thursday night, Oct. 17, 2022.
Police arrest suspect for fire that collapsed house on SW Polk, spread to three others
Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens
Topeka Police arrest second suspect in Meadowlark Apartments murder
Topeka woman arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
Topeka woman faces meth and other drug charges after traffic stop in Jackson Co.
According to Shawnee County Dispatch, the Topeka Fire Department was called to the former White...
Weekend fire at White Lakes Mall found to be intentionally set

Latest News

The Green Acres Family Restaurant is located at 4961 K-268 highway, just south of the main...
Fork in the Road: Green Acres Family Restaurant offers down-home cooking
FILE - (Source: MGN)
Topeka drivers prepare for delays on SW 21st St. as 3 lanes set to close
Topeka fire
Police arrest suspect for fire that collapsed house on SW Polk, spread to three others
Topeka McDonald's on California
Rebuilt McDonald's opens for business in Topeka