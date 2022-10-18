NerdWallet study shows 60% of Americans less confident about finances

Experts offer advice on how to strengthen your financial situation
According to a new study American optimism about the economy is low, only 13%.
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Nearly 60% of Americans say the current state of the economy makes them feel less confident about their personal finances according to a new study from NerdWallet. The study also revealed only 13% of Americans feel optimistic.

Sara Rathner, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, said there are lots of misconceptions that could be affecting how people feel about the economy. “60% of Americans incorrectly believe that a recession is when we have low unemployment and high inflation, when actually the opposite is true,” Rathner explained. “It’s when we have high unemployment and falling inflation.”

Even though you can’t control inflation and supply chain issues, Rathner said there are a few things you can do to at least improve your own financial situation.

  • Revisit your budget: there may be areas you can cut back
  • Try to free up cash for savings in case of an emergency
  • Consider financial decisions from all angles: raising deductibles could hurt you in the long run, for example

For more information, check out NerdWallet’s guide to Managing Your Money During Tough Times.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed Sunday afternoon when the pickup truck he was riding in and that was being...
Man dies when vehicle driven by 12-year-old boy crashes Sunday in western Kansas
Topeka Fire crews battled a house fire at SW 7th & Polk Thursday night, Oct. 17, 2022.
Police arrest suspect for fire that collapsed house on SW Polk, spread to three others
Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens
Topeka Police arrest second suspect in Meadowlark Apartments murder
Topeka woman arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
Topeka woman faces meth and other drug charges after traffic stop in Jackson Co.
According to Shawnee County Dispatch, the Topeka Fire Department was called to the former White...
Weekend fire at White Lakes Mall found to be intentionally set

Latest News

Nurses Emma Anderson and Julia Van Marter hold newborn twins Emma and Julia Meehan.
Mom in labor finds out delivery nurses have same names as twin newborns
Agents broke open the statues decorated with puka shells and discovered two rotted bird...
Bird carcasses encased in cement statues seized en route to US
FILE - Fifth-generation farmer Roy Petteway looks at the damage to his citrus grove from the...
Report: Hurricane Ian farm loss could reach $1.56B
FILE
Federal offices in Kansas gear up for election day to deter fraud, violence