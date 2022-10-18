Man killed Monday afternoon in Anderson County crash

A man was killed Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash near the town of Welda in Anderson County, authorities said.(Associated Press | AP Images)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WELDA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Anderson County, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 4:41 p.m. Monday on US-169 highway at S.W. Missouri Road. The location was about a mile northeast of Welda.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1995 Ford F-350 pickup truck pulling a flatbed trailer was traveling northeast on US-169 when it attempted to make a left turn onto northbound S.W. Missouri Road.

The patrol said a 1993 Ford Escort that was northbound behind the Ford F-350 failed to slow down and collided with the trailer that the pickup truck was pulling.

The driver of the Escort, Dakota R. Kirkland, 30, of Welda, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Kirkland, who was alone in the car, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the pickup truck, Rex A. Hartman, 50, of Garnett, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Hartman, who was alone in the truck, was wearing a seat belt.

