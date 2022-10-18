Man convicted in death of Texas agency’s 1st Sikh deputy

Robert Solis was convicted of capital murder in the 2019 death of a law enforcement officer who was the first Sikh deputy in his Texas agency. (KHOU via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2022
HOUSTON (AP) - A man has been convicted of capital murder in the 2019 shooting death of a law enforcement officer who was the first Sikh deputy in his Texas agency.

A jury took less than 30 minutes on Monday before finding Robert Solis, 50, guilty in the killing of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during a September 2019 traffic stop northwest of Houston.

Authorities say the 42-year-old Dhaliwal was shot multiple times from behind after he had stopped Solis in a residential neighborhood and was walking back to his patrol car.

The same jury in Houston that convicted Solis had begun hearing evidence Monday in the trial’s punishment phase.

Prosecutors are seeking a death sentence.

