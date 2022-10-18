Man charged, accused of stabbing brother with sword on front porch

Aaron K. Winn.
Aaron K. Winn.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the prosecutor’s office, a 38-year-old man has been charged for fatally stabbing his brother with a sword on the family’s front porch.

Aaron K. Winn has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court records, officers went to the 6200 block of Tracy St. on Thursday after receiving a call about a cutting.

When officers arrived, they found Karl Winn on the front porch. A sword had been put through his chest.

Aaron initially told detectives that Karl had taken his own life.

However, he then stated that he’d had an argument with his brother over an oven. Specifically, court documents state that the argument was “regarding the oven being shut off while Winn was trying to cook a pizza.” The document continues to say, “Winn conveyed in the interview that he was unhappy with the victim’s lack of ownership of what Winn classified as an ‘evil’ wrongdoing regarding the oven.”

Aaron then proceeded to show officers a Facebook video in which he threatened to kill his brother. As it turned out, he had livestreamed the confrontation.

Aaron Winn is being heled on a $750,000 bond.

Previous coverage:

Authorities investigating suspicious death near 62nd & Tracy

