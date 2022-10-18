KU awarded $2.3 million to research opioid epidemic, affects on the brain

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A researcher from the University of Kansas has received a $2.3 million grant to help find a solution to resolve the opioid epidemic plaguing the United States.

KU researcher, Zijun Wang, was awarded the grant from the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

According to KU, the premise of Wang’s work investigates the idea that opioid addiction is a psychiatric disorder caused by molecular changes within our brains that affect our behavior. Her research, specifically, looks closely at the DNA break-and-repair process.

“Drug addiction is not a moral failing,” said Wang, assistant professor of pharmacology & toxicology. “In terms of addiction, the reward pathway in the brain is hijacked by repeated drug exposure. Drug-induced structural changes result in many abnormal behaviors, including reduced inhibitory control that prevents someone from avoiding behaviors with negative consequences.”

As stated by the University of Kansas, the human genome has more than 3 billion base pairs of DNA in our genetic makeup with more than 20,000 genes, and according to Wang, the genome is under attack from multiple different sources. She says that the DNA repair process can overcome these attacks, but repeated drug use can “change the gene expression, cell function, and lead to abnormal drug addiction-related behaviors.”

Wang says she aims to “help the genome maintain a normal or healthy environment in the cell and identify a potential therapy for these patients to prevent them from relapsing to drug use.”

“Right now, we are still at the initial step, but eventually we want to provide novel insight for the development of future therapies,” Wang said. “The first thing we want to do is have a clearer idea of the neurobiology underlying this opioid addiction.”

The therapy to improve one’s addictive-related behaviors has yet to be created, according to KU, but it would most likely come in the form of a drug or genetic therapy.

“The work on this grant addresses a critical issue: what causes drug users to relapse to using drugs after they manage to quit drug use,” said Nancy Muma, chair of the Department of Pharmacology & Toxicology. “Zijun has developed a novel approach to determine if the problem is damage to the person’s genes. If this is the case, then future research can begin to address ways to mitigate the damage to the genes to prevent or reduce relapse.”

“This is novel research that no one else has done before,” Wang said. “How does DNA damage contribute to opioid addiction? We are trying to make a link between those. At the end of the day, we want to find a treatment that can reduce drug-seeking behavior.”

Funding for the grant is through the Genetics or Epigenetics of Substance Use Disorders Avenir Award program, which is said to support creative early-stage investigators proposing innovative studies that explore new areas of genetics or epigenetics of addiction.

