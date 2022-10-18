KCDC invites public to share concerns over new Gage Park sales tax

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Election day is approaching and Shawnee county residents will be asked whether or no to approve a new 0.2% sales tax to raise funds for the Topeka Zoo, Gage Park and the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center.

The public was invited to the KCDC to ask questions and present their concerns Tuesday morning. One resident in attendance was concerned with providing tax dollars to the three non-profit entities through the new countywide sales tax.

Another in attendance mentioned the lack of parking currently at Gage Park and the Topeka Zoo and asked if there were plans to expand.

The proposed Gage Park Improvement Authority was represented Tuesday by spokespersons from the Topeka Zoo, the KCDC and Shawnee County Parks and Recreation. In response to the sales tax concerns, the representatives said the Topeka Zoo and Gage Park is a large attraction for Topeka and many people come from out of town to visit. People who may live outside the county to visit will now be participating in funding the zoo along with the other entities through the new sales tax.

At this time, there is no major development planned to account for the lost parking, but the zoo is working on creating a new entrance to the zoo which will help spread out the crowds.

“People come in and they are spending their money in our county while they are here in town,” said Dene Mosier, President and CEO of KCDC. “They spend the morning at the zoo, the afternoon at the Discovery Center, riding the train and carousel, they are eating a local restaurants and participating. Our voters have the opportunity to support the growth. The creation of infrastructure, new exhibits, new programs and really enhance this park for generations to come.”

The question will be on the ballot in the upcoming election cycle for Shawnee county residents.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.