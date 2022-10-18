Kansas Supreme Court to hear Shawnee Co. murder, restitution cases

FILE - Joseph Lowry
FILE - Joseph Lowry(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court will hear two cases out of Shawnee County in its upcoming docket, one dealing with a murder case and the other to decide whether an inmate’s restitution order is fair.

The Kansas Supreme Court says that at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, it will hear the case of Appeal No. 121,914: State of Kansas v. Joseph P. Lowry out of Shawnee County.

Court records indicate that Lowry was found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder ond other crimes. He had been present in a methamphetamine den when three people were killed. Four suspects have since been convicted of the murders.

The Court noted that Lowry was alleged to have both directly participated in the murders and to have aided and abetted or advised during the incident. It said the State had multiple theories of murder and kidnap.

Records show that Lowry was convicted and sentenced to three consecutive life sentences plus a term of 155 months - 12.92 years - in prison.

The Court said that issues on appeal are as follows:

  1. Whether the trial court erred in its refusal to give jury instructions on lesser included crimes and compulsion when requested.
  2. Whether the trial court erred when it allowed repetitive photos that were not relevant and were highly prejudicial and gruesome.
  3. Whether cumulative error denied Lowry a fair trial.

The Court also said that at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, it will hear the matter of Appeal No. 123,005: State of Kansas v. Edroy D. Taylor Jr. also out of Shawnee County.

Court records show that Taylor was ordered to pay $15 per month in restitution while he served a 100-month - 8.3-year - prison sentence for aggravated burglary of a vehicle. He appealed and argued that the restitution is impossible to pay.

The Court of Appeals found that it is up to the defendant to prove he is unable to pay the restitution - it is not the court’s duty to show the defendant can or cannot pay - and held that Taylor failed to meet his burden of proof.

The Court indicated that the issue on review will be whether the Court of Appeals erred in affirming the district court’s restitution plan.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed Sunday afternoon when the pickup truck he was riding in and that was being...
Man dies when vehicle driven by 12-year-old boy crashes Sunday in western Kansas
Topeka Fire crews battled a house fire at SW 7th & Polk Thursday night, Oct. 17, 2022.
Police arrest suspect for fire that collapsed house on SW Polk, spread to three others
Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens
Topeka Police arrest second suspect in Meadowlark Apartments murder
Topeka woman arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
Topeka woman faces meth and other drug charges after traffic stop in Jackson Co.
According to Shawnee County Dispatch, the Topeka Fire Department was called to the former White...
Weekend fire at White Lakes Mall found to be intentionally set

Latest News

A researcher from the University of Kansas has received a $2.3 million grant to help find a...
KU awarded $2.3 million to research opioid epidemic, affects on the brain
Head-on collision
Driver life-flighted to hospital after head-on collision on K-10
Larry Holt
Topeka man booked into jail following road rage incident
KU Native ancestral remains
KU apologizes after Native ancestors found in museum collections