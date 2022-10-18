Kansas Supreme Court to hear Shawnee Co. murder, restitution cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court will hear two cases out of Shawnee County in its upcoming docket, one dealing with a murder case and the other to decide whether an inmate’s restitution order is fair.

The Kansas Supreme Court says that at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, it will hear the case of Appeal No. 121,914: State of Kansas v. Joseph P. Lowry out of Shawnee County.

Court records indicate that Lowry was found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder ond other crimes. He had been present in a methamphetamine den when three people were killed. Four suspects have since been convicted of the murders.

The Court noted that Lowry was alleged to have both directly participated in the murders and to have aided and abetted or advised during the incident. It said the State had multiple theories of murder and kidnap.

Records show that Lowry was convicted and sentenced to three consecutive life sentences plus a term of 155 months - 12.92 years - in prison.

The Court said that issues on appeal are as follows:

Whether the trial court erred in its refusal to give jury instructions on lesser included crimes and compulsion when requested. Whether the trial court erred when it allowed repetitive photos that were not relevant and were highly prejudicial and gruesome. Whether cumulative error denied Lowry a fair trial.

The Court also said that at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, it will hear the matter of Appeal No. 123,005: State of Kansas v. Edroy D. Taylor Jr. also out of Shawnee County.

Court records show that Taylor was ordered to pay $15 per month in restitution while he served a 100-month - 8.3-year - prison sentence for aggravated burglary of a vehicle. He appealed and argued that the restitution is impossible to pay.

The Court of Appeals found that it is up to the defendant to prove he is unable to pay the restitution - it is not the court’s duty to show the defendant can or cannot pay - and held that Taylor failed to meet his burden of proof.

The Court indicated that the issue on review will be whether the Court of Appeals erred in affirming the district court’s restitution plan.

