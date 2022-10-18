Kansas celebrates 50 years of the Clean Water Act

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The State of Kansas is celebrating half a century of the Clean Water Act.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says on Tuesday, Oct. 18, it joined Governor Luara Kelly to proclaim the 50th Anniversary of the Clean Water Act in the Sunflower State.

KDHE noted that the signing recognizes the state’s investments made to restore and maintain the chemical, physical and biological integrity of the State’s waters. This has been crucial to the progress in improving the quality and health of the state’s rivers, streams, reservoirs, wetlands and watersheds.

“The success of the Kansas clean water programs is a tribute to the past commitment and perseverance of individuals in state service who built the programs, hired the staff, established the policies and regulations and set the standards for facility design and water quality expectations,” said Tom Stiles, Director of Bureau of Water at KDHE. “Engineers, ecologists, hydrologists, geologists and environmental scientists have melded into a talented state workforce dedicated to improving water quality in Kansas.”

The Department indicated that Kansas was one of the first to adopt and administer the Act, which started with the creation of a water monitoring system and permitting programs for communities. Then, a non-point source program was established to reduce pollutants that come off agricultural lands.

Later, the KDHE said the State Revolving Loan Fund was added to provide financial assistance to small municipalities. Finally, water was able to be delivered in a more practical way which regulated the community to reduce the delivery of contaminants to the waters of the state.

The Department noted that the investments made in the name of clean water have culminated in the following successes:

Conditions at lower flows in our Kansas streams are improved because of the treatment of sewage by our municipalities.

Wastewater coming out of treatment plants is disinfected, enhancing the recreation potential of our streams and reservoirs.

Nutrients have been reduced in 75 of the 120 mechanical treatment plants serving cities of all sizes.

We’ve seen the return of aquatic life and animals, such as mussels and otters, relying on streams as their habitat.

Since 1989, over 530 loans for $1.5 billion have been made to cities and towns to improve wastewater collection and treatment.

KDHE indicated that clean water plays a crucial role in the state’s economic prosperity by providing a sustainable resource for agriculture, supplying municipal growth and industrial development, supporting a robust tourism industry and sustaining the state’s unique aquatic environments.

The Department said it remains committed to the protection and improvement of the health and environment of all Kansans.

“Together we can work toward achieving our water quality standards to fully realize the economic and ecological use of our Kansas waters,” said a KDHE spokesperson.

For more information about how to help Kansas move forward into the next 50 years, click HERE.

