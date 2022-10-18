K-State offensive line named to midseason award watch list

The Kansas State offensive line was named to the midseason watch list for the Joe Moore Award on Tuesday.(Kansas State Athletics)
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State’s offensive line unit was named to the midseason watch list for the Joe Moore Award on Tuesday.

The Wildcats are one of 18 schools in contention for the award that is presented to the Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit in College Football since the award was first handed out in 2015.

“The O-line units on the 2022 Midseason Honor Roll have caught the attention of the Voting Committee through the October 8 weekend by demonstrating many of the award criteria in a recognizable way,” said Cole Cubelic, chairman of the Joe Moore Award Voting Committee. “The bar will raise quickly and significantly from here, and the consistency, effort, and teamwork required to earn further recognition will be how the elite units separate themselves.”

K-State’s line consists of starters KT Leveston (left tackle), Cooper Beebe (left guard), Hayden Gillum (center), Hadley Panzer (right guard) and Christian Duffie (right tackle). They have paved the way for an offense that currently ranks third in school history in yards per game. Additionally, the Wildcats’ 5.73 yards per carry average ranks ninth nationally and is currently the top mark in school history.

K-State is joined on the Joe Moore Award Midseason Watch List by Alabama, Air Force, Appalachian State, Arkansas, Coastal Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oregon, Penn State, South Alabama, Tennessee, TCU, UCLA, USC and UAB.

The #17 Wildcats travel to Fort Worth to take on #8 TCU on Saturday with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m.

