Horton schools back in session after bomb threat evacuation

FILE
FILE(WLUC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Horton schools are back in session after the all-clear was given following a bomb threat within the city limits.

South Brown County Schools USD 430 says students are back in class after officials gave the all-clear on Tuesday morning, Oct. 18, after a bomb threat.

The District sent a letter to families to let them know that operations have resumed as normal and all students and staff are accounted for and are back in class.

USD 430 noted that it initiated the evacuation procedure just after 8 a.m. after the Horton Police Department warned it of a non-specific bomb threat in the city limits.

Out of an abundance of caution, the District indicated that it activated and implemented emergency protocols as it pertains to the crisis plan.

The District noted that HPD, the Kickapoo Tribal Police Department and Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office conducted a search at both Horton High School and Horton Elementary School.

“USD 430 takes all threats seriously and due to the unspecific nature of the threat this morning, we followed all of the procedures that we have practiced,” Superintendent Jason Cline told parents in the letter. “Our students and staff were safe throughout the evacuation and they are to be commended for their quick response to this situation.”

No further information about the threat has been released.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed Sunday afternoon when the pickup truck he was riding in and that was being...
Man dies when vehicle driven by 12-year-old boy crashes Sunday in western Kansas
Topeka Fire crews battled a house fire at SW 7th & Polk Thursday night, Oct. 17, 2022.
Police arrest suspect for fire that collapsed house on SW Polk, spread to three others
Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens
Topeka Police arrest second suspect in Meadowlark Apartments murder
Topeka woman arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
Topeka woman faces meth and other drug charges after traffic stop in Jackson Co.
According to Shawnee County Dispatch, the Topeka Fire Department was called to the former White...
Weekend fire at White Lakes Mall found to be intentionally set

Latest News

Larry Joe Holt
Topeka man booked into jail following road rage incident
Michael Kohman
Salina man arrested after gun, motorcycle, etc. stolen from Dickinson Co. home
FILE
Heroes to meet at starting line for Special Olympics 5K for Inclusion
One person is life-flighted after a crash on K-10 on Oct. 18, 2022.
Driver life-flighted to hospital after head-on collision on K-10