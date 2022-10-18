Horton schools back in session after bomb threat evacuation

HORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Horton schools are back in session after the all-clear was given following a bomb threat within the city limits.

South Brown County Schools USD 430 says students are back in class after officials gave the all-clear on Tuesday morning, Oct. 18, after a bomb threat.

The District sent a letter to families to let them know that operations have resumed as normal and all students and staff are accounted for and are back in class.

USD 430 noted that it initiated the evacuation procedure just after 8 a.m. after the Horton Police Department warned it of a non-specific bomb threat in the city limits.

Out of an abundance of caution, the District indicated that it activated and implemented emergency protocols as it pertains to the crisis plan.

The District noted that HPD, the Kickapoo Tribal Police Department and Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office conducted a search at both Horton High School and Horton Elementary School.

“USD 430 takes all threats seriously and due to the unspecific nature of the threat this morning, we followed all of the procedures that we have practiced,” Superintendent Jason Cline told parents in the letter. “Our students and staff were safe throughout the evacuation and they are to be commended for their quick response to this situation.”

No further information about the threat has been released.

