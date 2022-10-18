Heroes to meet at starting line for Special Olympics 5K for Inclusion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Heroes will meet at the starting line for the Special Olympic Kansas 5K and fun run for inclusion.

Special Olympics Kansas says that on Saturday, Oct. 29, it will host a 5K event in the Capital City to benefit Unified Champion Schools programs. It said this is an opportunity for schools pre-K through university level to intentionally promote meaningful social inclusion.

The organization noted that the effort is accomplished as students with and without intellectual disabilities are brought together to create accepting school environments using three interconnected components: Special Olympics Unified Sports, inclusive youth leadership and whole-school engagement.

Special Olympics indicated that the event will be held at Hummer Sports Park, 2751 SW East Circle Dr. The 5K and 1-Mile fun run will begin at 10 a.m. and the top three finishers will be given an award.

The organization said that the theme for the 2022 event is Heroes for Inclusion and prizes will be awarded for a costume contest.

“We’re really looking forward to this 5K and the chance to promote inclusion,” Marketing and Communications Manager of Special Olympics Kansas, Ally Speers said. “It’s just so fun to be together and choose to include.”

