Heroes to meet at starting line for Special Olympics 5K for Inclusion

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Heroes will meet at the starting line for the Special Olympic Kansas 5K and fun run for inclusion.

Special Olympics Kansas says that on Saturday, Oct. 29, it will host a 5K event in the Capital City to benefit Unified Champion Schools programs. It said this is an opportunity for schools pre-K through university level to intentionally promote meaningful social inclusion.

The organization noted that the effort is accomplished as students with and without intellectual disabilities are brought together to create accepting school environments using three interconnected components: Special Olympics Unified Sports, inclusive youth leadership and whole-school engagement.

Special Olympics indicated that the event will be held at Hummer Sports Park, 2751 SW East Circle Dr. The 5K and 1-Mile fun run will begin at 10 a.m. and the top three finishers will be given an award.

The organization said that the theme for the 2022 event is Heroes for Inclusion and prizes will be awarded for a costume contest.

“We’re really looking forward to this 5K and the chance to promote inclusion,” Marketing and Communications Manager of Special Olympics Kansas, Ally Speers said. “It’s just so fun to be together and choose to include.”

To register for the event, click HERE.

For more information about Special Olympics Kansas, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed Sunday afternoon when the pickup truck he was riding in and that was being...
Man dies when vehicle driven by 12-year-old boy crashes Sunday in western Kansas
Topeka Fire crews battled a house fire at SW 7th & Polk Thursday night, Oct. 17, 2022.
Police arrest suspect for fire that collapsed house on SW Polk, spread to three others
Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens
Topeka Police arrest second suspect in Meadowlark Apartments murder
Topeka woman arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
Topeka woman faces meth and other drug charges after traffic stop in Jackson Co.
According to Shawnee County Dispatch, the Topeka Fire Department was called to the former White...
Weekend fire at White Lakes Mall found to be intentionally set

Latest News

Michael Kohman
Salina man arrested after gun, motorcycle, etc. stolen from Dickinson Co. home
FILE
Driver life-flighted to hospital after head-on collision on K-10
FILE - University of Kansas campus
KU apologizes after Native ancestors found in museum collection
FILE
New park to open in Capital City to give homeless a space to eat, relax