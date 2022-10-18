Heat lamp in chicken coop cause of structure fire in Ogden

(MGN)
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden house fire causing $200,000 in damage started in a chicken coop.

Riley County Fire District One said a heat lamp inside the coop sparked the fire, which then spread up the side of the home and into the attic. The home sustained heavy smoke damage and two rooms were significantly damaged, but the fire district reported no injuries.

One chicken died in the fire, the rest escaped unharmed.

“The chicken coop was located near the home and fire extended up the home’s exterior siding, soffit, and into the attic space,” said RCFD#1 Deputy Chief John Martens. “Thankfully, everyone was able to get out quickly and no one was injured.”

A total of 15 RCFD #1 volunteer firefighters responded on eight apparatus, along with eight Manhattan Fire Department personnel on three apparatus. Crews first on the scene aggressively attacked the fire and were able to bring it under control within 15 minutes, then they checked the home for damage.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed Sunday afternoon when the pickup truck he was riding in and that was being...
Man dies when vehicle driven by 12-year-old boy crashes Sunday in western Kansas
Topeka Fire crews battled a house fire at SW 7th & Polk Thursday night, Oct. 17, 2022.
Police arrest suspect for fire that collapsed house on SW Polk, spread to three others
One person is life-flighted after a crash on K-10 on Oct. 18, 2022.
Driver life-flighted to hospital after head-on collision on K-10
Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens
Topeka Police arrest second suspect in Meadowlark Apartments murder
Topeka woman arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
Topeka woman faces meth and other drug charges after traffic stop in Jackson Co.

Latest News

KU awarded $2.3 million to research opioid epidemic, affects on the brain
KU awarded $2.3 million to research opioid epidemic, affects on the brain
Another very cold night
Another very cold night expected
Envista is making donations in honor of International Credit Union Week.
Envista Credit Union celebrating local nonprofits with surprise checks
Envista is making donations in honor of International Credit Union Week.
Envista surprises Topeka Civic Theater