Heat lamp in chicken coop cause of structure fire in Ogden

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden house fire causing $200,000 in damage started in a chicken coop.

Riley County Fire District One said a heat lamp inside the coop sparked the fire, which then spread up the side of the home and into the attic. The home sustained heavy smoke damage and two rooms were significantly damaged, but the fire district reported no injuries.

One chicken died in the fire, the rest escaped unharmed.

“The chicken coop was located near the home and fire extended up the home’s exterior siding, soffit, and into the attic space,” said RCFD#1 Deputy Chief John Martens. “Thankfully, everyone was able to get out quickly and no one was injured.”

A total of 15 RCFD #1 volunteer firefighters responded on eight apparatus, along with eight Manhattan Fire Department personnel on three apparatus. Crews first on the scene aggressively attacked the fire and were able to bring it under control within 15 minutes, then they checked the home for damage.

