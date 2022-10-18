Fork in the Road: Green Acres Family Restaurant offers down-home cooking

VASSSAR, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s hard to find a restaurant these days with good, old-fashioned comfort food.

But if you’re looking for chicken-fried steak, broasted chicken and homemade meatloaf, plus breakfast served all day, a family-owned restaurant in Osage County is worth checking out.

In addition to getting a good home-cooked meal, you’ll find lots of friendly people at the Green Acres Family Restaurant near Vassar.

Marsha Ball, who owns Green Acres with her sister, Cheryl Brecheisen, says the restaurant is all about serving home-cooked meals to the community.

“I think we try to do just the small hometown atmosphere,” Ball said. “You come in -- we may not know you, we’ve never met you before, but before you leave, we usually know who you are.

Green Acres also is a favorite gathering place for area residents with some people eating three meals a day at the restaurant.

“You will notice customers always talking to each other,” Ball says, “because everybody knows each other.”

Green Acres is located at 4961 K-268 highway, just south of the main entrance to Pomona State Lake in Osage County.

Green acres was previously owned by Dorothy Brecheisen, Martha and Cheryl’s mother, from 2000 until she passed away in 2020.

The daughters took over at that time and continue operating the restaurant just like their mother did.

Though Green Acres is a favorite gathering place for locals, it’s the food that keeps them coming back.

Green Acres’ specialties include broasted chicken.

“You cannot get broasted chicken everywhere,” Ball says, “and that is something that’s one of our main features is the broasted chicken.”

Another customer favorite is chicken-fried steak, hand-breaded at the restaurant with meat supplied by the local butcher.

“I think we’ve got a pretty good chicken-fried steak, yeah,” Ball says.

Regular customers say the enjoy the food and the service

Jean Kennedy, of Tecumseh, said she makes the trip to dine at Green Acres about three or four times a year.

Her favorite?

“The fried chicken,” Kennedy says. “I love fried chicken, and nobody and nobody does it like they do. And their pies are always good.”

Another regular customer is Jerry Jones.

What brings him back all the time?

“Food,” Jones says. “And the wonderful waitresses ... I had to bite my tongue on that one.”

Green Acres is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

Customers can order off the menu or dine from the buffet.

Though food prices continue to rise, Ball says she’s doing her best to keep prices down while still keeping the doors to the restaurant open.

Some price increases may be coming down the line.

But for now, diners can enjoy all-you-can-eat lunch from the buffet for $8.99 on weekdays and Saturdays.

The dinner buffet is also $8.99 Monday through Thursday and Saturdays.

The cost for the dinner buffet on Friday nights is $10.99.

The lunch and dinner buffet on Sundays is available for $9.99.

And a breakfast buffet is available until 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday mornings, also for $8.99.

Made-to-order breakfast is available all day.

And make sure you leave room for dessert, including homemade pies, cinnamon rolls and cookies.

For more information, check out Green Acres on Facebook.

