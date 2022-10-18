Fire Watch Tour makes its way to Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Iraq & Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA) are on a cross country Fire Watch road trip with fellow veterans and Afghan wartime allies to draw attention to the Afghan Adjustment Act (AAA). They stopped in Manhattan on Tuesday to speak with Senator Moran and his team as they want to educate people on this matter going on.

The journey began at the US Capitol in September and have kept it going ever since across multiple states and veteran sites. The journey around the country will return back to DC on November 14, 2022 where the IAVA will re-establish Fire Watch back at the US Capitol, where it will remain until Congress passes the AAA.

Senior advisor, Matt Zeller, said that they wanted to do this to educate people on this not only for people now but for future generations to come. “I’m trying to do this not just for the folks that were left behind but also for the next generation of Americans who will serve, because I want to leave it as best for them as I found it. I want them to be able to have as much as a chance of coming back alive as I did,” said Zeller.

One of the people affected by this and now a co-leader for the Manhattan Afghan Resettlement Team, Fatima Jaghorri, said that she wanted to help and join to protect her families name and anyone in need from being deployed. “We owe this to those people, we owe this to the afghans, we owe this to my family members who stood along side, who fought along side folks, and we owe this to the veterans who deployed,” said Jaghorri.

The group will continue there tour with a quick stop in Hays, Kansas before heading to Colorado.

