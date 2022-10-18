Envista Credit Union celebrating local nonprofits with surprise checks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Envista Credit Union is spreading the love for International Credit Union Week.

Envista is stopping by various non-profits in its service area with surprise checks. The credit union brought $500 Tuesday afternoon to the Topeka Civic Theatre, who couldn’t be more grateful. TCT Director Vickie Brokke says this type of support from the community is vital to their efforts.

“Topeka Civic Theatre wouldn’t have an 85-year history if it wasn’t for community support,” Brokke said. “Things like ticket sales and tuition don’t cover all the expenses.”

Envista Credit Union has also stopped by Project Lydia, Called to Greatness, and The Project 2 Restore this week; with several more stops planned through Friday.

